UFC star Conor McGregor pleads guilty to role in Brooklyn bus attack

The Irishman will avoid prison as a result of his agreement with , which calls for him to serve five days of community service, attend an anger management program and pay for the damages he caused.

"I'd like to say to my friends, my family and my fans: Thank you for your support," he added. A small crowd of fans cheered as he headed for his car.

Statement from Conor McGregor after his guilty plea. pic.twitter.com/WqtJ4gVYmc — Ryan Gerbosi (@RyanGerbosi) July 26, 2018

The 30-year-old had been charged with assault, criminal mischief and other crimes for his role in the brawl. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and came to an agreement with the Brookly court, which involves no jail time and will not affect any of his travels nor will he have a criminal record, according to his defense lawyer, Bruce Maffeo.

"This is a fair resolution that holds the defendant accountable, ensures restitution for the victims and requires the defendant to perform community service where he can reflect on his conduct and give back to society," the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Al Iaquinta just posted the Conor McGregor bus attack in Brooklyn from his perspective.https://t.co/NPZguOUHIp pic.twitter.com/UnbaufzpMG — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 14, 2018

McGregor was caught on a video, which went viral, that shows him throwing a metallic object at the window of a bus stationed inside the Barclays Center loading dock. The bus was carrying a group of UFC athletes and employees.

Cian Cowley, another Irish fighter charged in the incident, also pleaded guilty. Meanwhile, orders of protection also were given for MMA fighters Ray Borg, Jason Ledbetter and Michael Chiesa.

Chiesa and Borg reported to authorities that they suffered minor injuries and as a result were pulled from their respective bouts on a scheduled pay-per-view event on April 7.

The UFC, the sport's premier organizing body, said one fighter was hit by a dolly thrown through a window, while another suffered a cut to his eye after the glass shattered.

When the incident took, McGregor had been stripped of the lightweight title by the UFC and this had angered the Irishman, according to messages he posted on Twitter.

The UFC took away the title after McGregor decided not to defend it in favor of taking a highly lucrative boxing match against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather's pay-per-view victory garnered more than $600 million in revenues, making it the second-biggest bout of all time.

However, the Notorious is now set to return to the octagon after his criminal case is resolved. And the much-anticipated lightweight title fight with current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov - the biggest fight in UFC history could be his first task. Nurmagomedov was on the bus that McGregor attacked, and was the target of the Irish star's actions.

