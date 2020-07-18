English
McGregor can 'maybe make some money' with UFC comeback, but title fights aren't on the table

By John Skilbeck

Dublin, July 18: Conor McGregor has been warned there is no chance of him walking straight back into UFC title contention if he cuts short his latest stint in retirement.

The Irishman is a former lightweight and featherweight champion and ranks among mixed martial arts' most bankable stars, a proven pay-per-view draw.

McGregor landed a rapid win over Donald Cerrone at welterweight in January, but he announced last month he would be quitting the sport.

At the time, McGregor said there was "nothing that's exciting me", but he also expressed frustration at being denied a shot at Justin Gaethje's interim lightweight title.

Immense scepticism surrounds McGregor's plans to stay out of UFC, given the 32-year-old has twice retired and returned to the Octagon, and a third comeback would surprise nobody.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russian lightweight titan, is lining up a fight against Gaethje before the end of 2020 to settle who rules that division.

Ali Abdelaziz, who manages Khabib, does not see McGregor being considered a challenger to either man in the near future, and claims Gaethje ruled out going in for such a fight in the coming months.

"Justin said no," Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

"Khabib told me to tell Justin to go fight Conor. Justin said no.

"Conor, right now he can be a back-up fighter, he can go make weight and maybe make some money, but at the end of the day it's the two champions.

"He's not even number three, he's number four or five. He can go fight Nate [Diaz], fight [Jorge] Masvidal. He needs to get some wins and fight some good opponents.

"I said the only way he can fight Khabib is if he fights Islam Makhachev – and then Khabib will fight him."

Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 22:20 [IST]
