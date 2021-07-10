Copa America, Euro, Wimbledon: Brace up for Super Sunday!

Copa America final

The day starts with the dream Copa America final featuring archrivals Brazil and Argentina. The battle for continental supremacy kicks off at 5.30am IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 channel.

Though all eyes will be on the face off between Neymar and Lionel Messi, the likes of Richarlison, Paqueta, Sergio Aguero too will be ready to give it all.

UFC 264

The football heavyweight clash will be followed by the third iconic lightweight bout in UFC's history between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The co-main event will see Gilbert Buns taking on Stephen Thompson in the welterweight Bout.

Along with these, Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy will also enter into a fight to build their dominance in the heavyweight division. The action starts at 7.30am IST and will be aired live on Sony TEN 2 channel.

Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic is a win from moving level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming a record 20th Grand Slam title. Standing in his way will be the considerable figure of Matteo Berrettini.

If he is able to beat the Italian for his sixth Wimbledon, the Serb world No.1 will have won two thirds of 30 career Grand Slam finals. The Wimbledon final begins at the All England club at 6pm IST (tentative) and will be shown live on Star Sports Select channels.

Women's T20

The cricket buffs can tune into Indian women's team second T20 against England. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be keen to bounce back after having lost the first one.

Young opener Shafali Verma, who has established herself as one of the best in the shortest format, will be the cynosure of all eyes for India. The match begins at 7pm IST and will be shown live on Sony Six.

Euro 2020 final

The Super Sunday winds up with the biggest of them -- the much-awaited UEFA Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

England will hope to clinch their first major tournament triumph, in the last 55 years, when they face Italy at Wembley. On the other hand, this will be four-time world champions Italy's 10th major tournament final overall and fourth at Euro, where they were runners-up in both 2000 and 2012.

The match kicks off at 12.30 am IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2.