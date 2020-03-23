Coronavirus: AOC tells athletes to prepare for postponed Olympic Games

It follows the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) announcement on Sunday (March 22) that it was considering postponing Tokyo 2020, which is scheduled to start on July 24.

Canada have already opted against sending athletes to the Olympic or Paralympic Games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis and the AOC has told athletes to prepare for a 2021 Games.

"We have athletes based overseas, training at central locations around Australia as teams and managing their own programs. With travel and other restrictions this becomes an untenable situation," AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said on Monday.

"The IOC had adopted the key principles of putting athlete health first and ensuring it acted in their best interests and the interests of sport. This decision reflects those principles. We are now in a position where we can plan with greater certainty.

"I would like to thank AOC Athletes' Commission Chair Steve Hooker for his valuable contribution to discussions today and over the last week, representing the views of our athletes."

Health and safety paramount as IOC Executive Board agrees to step up scenario-planning for the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/jvLYoW9yfG — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 22, 2020

Australian team chef de mission for Tokyo Ian Chesterman added: "It's clear the Games can't be held in July. Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them.

"They have also shouldered the burden of concern for their peers around the world. That has been a consistent message to me.

"While there will still be much to work out as a result of this change, the timing will allow athletes from around the world to properly prepare with the hope the coronavirus crisis will be under control.

"We are aware that for many such a postponement will present a range of new issues. But when the world does come together at the Tokyo Olympic Games they can be a true celebration of sport and humanity."