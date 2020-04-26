English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Someone had to take the first step - Dana White explains UFC decision

By Peter Hanson
Dana White

Las Vegas, April 26: Dana White acknowledged it will be some time before he has a gate at a UFC event again but said someone had to "take the first step" after it was announced action would resume next month.

On Friday (April 24), UFC confirmed Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will headline UFC 249 behind closed doors in Florida on May 9 in the first of three events in a week.

Ferguson was initially due to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn last week before the coronavirus pandemic meant the bout was scuppered.

UFC has not been able to host any fight nights since despite president White having attempted to keep things going.

White accepts there are challenges to be faced, particularly ensuring the safety of those involved, but says it was important someone took steps to get things up and running.

"At some point, we have to figure out, 'how do we get things back to normal', but do it in a really safe way," White told Yahoo Sports.

"The only way to find out is to get out there and start doing it. We're going to spend a lot of money. It's not going to be cheap. It's going to be expensive.

"You're worried about the health and safety of everybody. The health and safety of the fighters, the commission, the referees, my staff that's going to be there.

"It's not cheap. It's expensive. It's hard, but somebody's got to take the first step and get out there."

White added the outbreak of COVID-19 means he has had to plan long term.

"Obviously, the world is going to be different and I've been thinking far ahead into the future," he said.

"I don't expect to have a gate for a very long time. I've already thrown that out the window. You have to look at all the different things.

"People think that I don't take this seriously because I want to come back so fast and all this other stuff.

"It's not that I don't take it seriously. I take it very seriously. I don't plan on having a gate for a very long time.

"I'm already thinking way ahead of these types of things. All I need to worry about is making sure everybody is safe and I can put on these events. I don't need a crowd."

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 24,942 | World - 2,828,826
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 0:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue