Coronavirus: White close to securing private island for international UFC fights

There have been doubts over UFC 249 due to COVID-19 but the event – which was originally set to be held in Brooklyn on April 18 – will go ahead, with Justin Gaethje replacing Khabib Nurmagomedov as Tony Ferguson's opponent in the interim lightweight championship bout.

Travel restrictions have prevented unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib from entering the United States and Dubai, prompting the Russian superstar to be replaced.

UFC 249: Gaethje replaces Khabib to fight Ferguson in main event

While the location for UFC 249 remains undisclosed, White revealed he is working on a deal for international fighters to compete on a private island.

The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! @TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt! pic.twitter.com/aH44zg5K30 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

"I locked this [UFC 249] venue up for two months," White told TMZ. "I have this venue for two months, I'm setting up shop here. We're gonna be pumping out fights every week.

"I have also — I'm a day or two away from securing a private island. I have a private island I've secured. We're getting the infrastructure put in now, so I'm gonna start doing the international fights, too, with international fighters.

"I won't be able to get international fighters, all of them, into the U.S., so I have a private island. I'm going to start flying them all into the private island and doing international fights from there. So as of April 18, the UFC is back up and running."

Despite coronavirus bringing most sport to a standstill, UFC 249 will go ahead behind closed doors but the Association of Ringside Physicians (ARP) called for the indefinite suspension of all combat sports events on Monday (April 6).

"Any combat sport taking place during this global pandemic places the athletes, officials, and anyone else involved in the event under unnecessary risk of infection and transmission of COVID-19," ARP's statement read.

"In addition, combat sports athletes often require medical attention after a bout, and we do not wish to see any additional strain on an already overwhelmed medical system."

UFC 249: Five times Khabib vs Ferguson fight was cancelled

On medical concerns, White said: "There won't be any fans at this thing. No fans. And everybody is going to be pre-tested, and tested, and tested.

"We're gonna make sure that 100 percent healthy athletes, healthy athletic commission people, healthy judges, referees, my production people, that everybody there is gonna be healthy. We're gonna make sure that everybody is gonna be safe, before, during, and after the fights."