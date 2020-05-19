English
Coronavirus: Help pours in for distance runner Prajakta Godbole

By

Nagpur, May 18: Authorities from the state government have come forward to help Indian distance runner Prajakta Godbole, who was struggling to make a living due to the coronavirus-forced national lockdown.

PTI had highlighted the plight of Prajakta, who resides at Sirsapeth slum in Nagpur, during the lockdown. Her father is a paralytic and mother was rendered jobless. The help was rendered by Shiv Sena, which is currently one of the ruling parties in the Maharashtra government.

Shiv Sena Nagpur city chief Prakash Jadhav told PTI that after party president and Chief Minister Udhhav Thackrey came to know about Godbole, it was conveyed to him to do the needful through their office bearers (Sampark Pramukhs).

"A few days ago, we provided ration and a small amount of Rs 16,000 to the athlete (Godbole). We will keep in contact with her and provide all possible help," Jadhav said on Tuesday.

Prajakta represented Indian Universities in the 5000m race at the World University Games in Italy in 2019. She clocked 18:23.92 and could not qualify for the final round.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 16:22 [IST]
