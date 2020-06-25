Coronavirus in sport: New York City Marathon cancelled

The New York's race was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020, but the organisers felt it was too risky to host the event in the current circumstances.

Calling the cancellation as incredibly disappointing, Michael Capiraso, head of the New York Road Runners organisation, said "it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective."

"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement.

"We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021."

The 2021 New York City Marathon is scheduled for November 7.

"Cannot wait to compete in my next NYRR event, when it is safe to do so," US marathoner Emily Sisson tweeted, adding a heart emoji.

Those registered for the 2020 edition will have refund options or they can defer entry to races in the next three years.

The decision comes weeks after Boston canceled its marathon for the first time in the event's 124-year history.

The London Marathon has been postponed until October 4, while the Tokyo Marathon was held with a reduced field of elite runners.

The Chicago Marathon is still scheduled for October 11.

The organisers of the Berlin Marathon also said that they have cancelled the race for 2020 due to problems finding an alternative date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race was initially postponed from April to September 27, but organisers have now cancelled this year's event, which attracted 62,000 runners in 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year's New York City Marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers, with half marathon record-holder Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya winning her debut at the 26.2-mile distance.

Geoffrey Kamworor won the men's event for the second time in three years to complete the Kenyan sweep.

