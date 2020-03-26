Coronavirus: Indian table tennis player stuck in Spain

She had gone to compete in the Spanish League in Malaga, about 12 kilometres from capital Madrid. The 14th ranked India table tennis player, who hails from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, was slated to return on March 24.

"I'm safe and doing fine in my area, my club members are very supportive, they are providing food, everything," the 28-year-old said in an audio message.

"I'm also happy to receive support from back home in India, my coach and association officials are in constant touch. I've got another ticket for May 11, and hopefully, the situation will become normal by then, and I will return," she added.

Takeme, along with Sagarika Mukherjee and Moumita Dutta, are the reigning national champions. "I'm staying put at home the whole day and cooking myself. Three other Japanese girls are also here with me," she said from Spain.

The unprecedented health crisis has led to either cancellation or postponement of all upcoming sporting events, including the Tokyo Olympics and football's European championships.

The pandemic has so far claimed over 20000 lives while infecting lakhs of people across the world, with Spain being one of the most worst affected countries.