English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: IOA assures full support as India battles COVID-19 pandemic

By Pti

New Delhi, March 29: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday assured full support as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed on self-isolation under the current circumstances.

IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday said the Tokyo Olympics qualification events, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be held once the health crisis is resolved.

"In the past few days we got suggestions that IOA should also contribute towards humanity in these times of global crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic," IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said in a release.

"Your esteemed federations/state Olympic associations are following closely the norms and instructions issued by Government of India, WHO and other world organisations involved in managing this crisis. The pandemic has so far claimed over 30000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people, and the country's top Olympic body said they are always there to assist.

"This is just the beginning of our war against the pandemic, we aren't aware how things will shape up in future, what all new challenges we all have to face.

"We assure you all, IOA will come forward and reach out to you and will work as per protocols and norms set by the government, WHO, Unicef and concerned bodies. In the meantime we have to follow self isolation," the IOA said.

More IOA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 17:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue