Coronavirus: Kings forward Harrison Barnes tests positive for COVID-19

Barnes said he has been primarily asymptomatic and is doing well.

The eighth-year forward hopes to join the Kings at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando when it is safe to do so.

Barnes has averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in a team-high 34.9 minutes per game this season. He was the only player to start all 64 games for Sacramento before the NBA suspended play on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kings (28-36) are 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They have eight seeding games remaining to move into ninth place and within four games of the eighth seed to force a play-in tournament.

That would result in Sacramento having to win two head-to-head matchups to take over the number eight spot.

The Kings have not been to the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, the longest active streak in the NBA and longest in franchise history.

On Monday (July 13), Kings forward Richaun Holmes said he was under a mandatory 10-day quarantine after he left the resort over the weekend to pick up some food.

Holmes, who is averaging a career-best 12.8 points and team-high 8.3 rebounds, should be ready to join the Kings before they restart their season against the San Antonio Spurs on July 31.