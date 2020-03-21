Coronavirus: Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol as boxer attends breakfast hosted by President

Mary Kom, who had competed in the Asia-Oceanic Olympic qualifiers in Amman had returned home on March 13 and was supposed to be in self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But the boxer broke the protocol as she attended the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The official Twitter handle of the President of India tweeted photos of the breakfast. In one of the four photos Mary Kom can be seen with other Members of Parliament.

The photos were captioned, “President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.”

Boxing coach Santiago Nieva on Friday had told IANS that the members of the Indian boxing team, who participated in Jordan, are all under the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Nieva had said, “10 days we had planned but now it becomes 14 days. So after 10 days I am working on a training programme which I will send them. After this period they can start on that. If this is not solved within two weeks then we will have to continue like this as best we we can.”

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Mary Kom has confirmed that she attended the President’s event. In a statement, the boxer said, “I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President’s event and did not meet Dushyant or shake hands with. My quarantine after Jordan ends but I’m going to be home only for the next 3-4 days.”

President Kovi is undergoing coronavirus test after he met BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, on the same day as Kom. Dushyant had come in contact with infected Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and was also there at the President’s House.

Source: Agencies