Coronavirus: McIlroy, Johnson win TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match

Golf has been on hiatus since the PGA and European Tours were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis, though the plan is for the season to restart in June.

In the meantime, McIlroy/Johnson and Fowler/Wolff went head-to-head all in the name of charity in Florida on Sunday (May 17).

No caddies were allowed at the historic Seminole Golf Club, where all players carried their own bags in the behind-closed-doors event.

It came down to the final shot.@McIlroyRory and @DJohnsonPGA win the Taylormade #DrivingRelief and ,850,000 charitable dollars for COVID-19 relief efforts! pic.twitter.com/WIF9JHZvQC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 17, 2020

A play-off was needed after 18 holes, with $1.1m unclaimed heading into the sudden death closest-to-the-pin challenge.

McIlroy secured the remaining money with a wedge at the 17th, pushing the world number one and Johnson to $1.85m and past Fowler/Wolff's $1.15m.

The American Nurses Foundation benefited from McIlroy and Johnson, while Fowler and Wolff played for the CDC Foundation.

The season is set to resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on June 11-14.