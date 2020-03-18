English
Coronavirus: PGA cancels more events; Atwal, Lahiri back move

By Pti
New Delhi, March 18: The latest cancellation of a series of events on the PGA Tour due to the COVID-19 Pandemic has been welcomed by the Indian duo of Anirban Lahiri and Arjun Atwal, who play on the world’s biggest and most lucrative golf tour.

Atwal has been on the Tour for more than a decade while Lahiri has been playing in the US since 2015.

As the Coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the PGA Tour in its latest announcement said that in addition to the decision to cancel or postpone events till April 5, it has now decided to cancel four additional events.

The latest series of events that have been cancelled are the RBC Heritage (April 13-19); Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26); Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3); and AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).

This means that PGA has now cancelled more than two months of events.

Lahiri tweeted: "Down time = Family time. Stay healthy and safe in these challenging times, everyone."

He also said the health and safety of the players and all concerned with the Tour is paramount. India’s only PGA Tour winner, Atwal, said, "It is a tough call but I am sure all the players support it. It is a difficult time for all of us and I am sure the Tour and the Commissioner will take a call, which is in the best interest of all of us."

The earlier announcement of March 12 had seen the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship (March 12-15); Valspar Championship (March 19-22); WGC-Dell Match Play Championship (March 26-29); The Punta Cana Corales Resort & Club Championship (Postponed; March 26-29) and Valero Texas Open (April 2-5).

In addition, the Augusta National Golf Club, which runs the Masters (April 9-12), has also been postponed. The PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship (May 14-17) for a date later this year.

The Tour in a statement said, "The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic."

The latest cancellation and postponement of PGA TOUR events through May 10 applies to all six Tours. The Tour has also said that as it gets more clarity in the coming weeks, it will be working with the tournament organisations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies to build a schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all stakeholders.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 21:08 [IST]
