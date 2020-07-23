Coronavirus: Suns' Ricky Rubio, Aron Baynes reveal positive COVID-19 tests

After clearing the league’s protocol following his positive test, Rubio began practising with the Suns on Tuesday (July 21), though he is uncertain how much he will play in their exhibition games.

Baynes’ status is far murkier.

Still in Phoenix, the center said he has not touched a basketball in 30 days and coronavirus took a toll on him.

"It actually put me on my butt for a good week," he said in a video interview with Stadium on Wednesday (July 22). "I slept for four days straight."

Baynes said his wife and two kids also tested positive but had mild symptoms.

The 33-year-old is back to training, admitting that Wednesday's workout was the first one since he contracted the virus that he felt normal afterwards.

The goal for Baynes is to join the Suns, but he still needs two consecutive negative tests before he can arrive at the bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort complex.

"I'm still not [testing negative]," he said. "I'm in protocol where I have the antibodies that we've tested, I have antibodies so I'm not contagious, but I still need those negatives because, end of the day, that's the criteria the NBA has set up."

In his first season with Phoenix, the eight-year veteran is averaging career bests of 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 42 games for a Suns team that resume their season against the Washington Wizards on July 31.