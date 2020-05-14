Coronavirus: McIlroy planning to play first three tournaments back when PGA Tour season restarts

The season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen more than 298,000 deaths worldwide.

It is set to restart with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 14 and McIlroy is planning to play that tournament, and the RBC Heritage and Travelers Championship.

"I guess I can't speak for everyone, but for me personally, I just want to get back out and play," McIlroy told the Golf Channel.

"So that's my plan, play the first three. I think it'll be nice to get back out there and play."

Players and caddies are expected to undergo plenty of coronavirus testing, plus medical questionnaires, temperature readings and nasal swabs.

The TOUR is set to lead the way as sports return. https://t.co/bPlujaTvSE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2020

McIlroy, the world number one who has posted top-five finishes in each of his four starts this year, backed the PGA Tour's protocols.

"Obviously we're going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put Tour events on again, but I think the PGA Tour has got a very robust plan in place," he said.

"If they can execute it the right way, I see no reason why we can't start June 11. And if we do, I'll be ready to go in Fort Worth."