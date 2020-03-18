Coronavirus: Kerr says Team USA planning for Olympics

COVID-19 continues to disrupt sport across the globe as countries impose strict travel conditions amid the emergency, however, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains adamant Tokyo 2020 will go ahead as planned in July.

The NBA has suspended the season indefinitely after a number of players tested positive for coronavirus.

Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr said Team USA staff are planning as if the Olympic Games will go ahead amid the uncertainty.

"Pop and I have spoken a couple of times over the last week or so," Kerr told reporters on Tuesday (March 17). "Everything's just up in the air.

"There's no sense of whether things are going to be delayed or anything. We're all kind of sitting here wondering what's going to happen and so is the rest of the world.

"We're just going to plan as if this is going to happen and we're going to try and put together a roster and that's all we can do."

We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other! pic.twitter.com/T8JfydahCu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 15, 2020

Utah Jazz pair Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first NBA players to contract COVID-19, while Kevin Durant joined the list on Tuesday.

Durant confirmed he is one of four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for coronavirus, with the NBA on hiatus.

The Milwaukee Bucks were leading the league before it was postponed, with LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers topping the Western Conference.

"To be honest I feel really sorry for the teams [that] are really in the thick of the race and the hunt," Kerr said. "The teams that have a chance to make a run.

"We're not in that position this year and so being in limbo, even though it's no fun, for us we're just sort of waiting to hear what the league has to say and we'll follow instructions, but it must be incredibly frustrating for all those teams that have a shot this year and they're wondering if things are even got to start back up again."