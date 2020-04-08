English
Coronavirus: Tiger Woods dons green jacket for Masters dinner 'quarantine style'

By Liam Blackburn
Tiger Woods
On the day he was due to host the Masters Champions Dinner, Tiger Woods donned the green jacket to eat with his family.

Augusta, April 8: Tiger Woods may have to wait to host the Masters Champions Dinner, but that did not stop him donning the green jacket to eat with his family on Tuesday.

The Masters was due to begin at Augusta this week, but the coronavirus pandemic meant the major was suspended and will likely now take place in November.

Prior to each Masters, the previous year's winner has the honour of deciding what is on the menu at the annual Champions Dinner.

On the night when Woods had been due to host the dinner, the five-time Masters winner uploaded a photo on social media of him wearing the green jacket preparing to eat alongside his family and two dogs.

"Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style," he wrote. "Nothing better than being with family."

Woods explained that his Masters Champions Dinner was due to consist of steak and chicken fajitas, along with sushi and sashimi, with milkshakes the desert of choice.

"Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I'm going back to what I had in 2006," Woods had told the PGA Tour's website.

"So we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it."

Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020

