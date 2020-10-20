English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge cancelled

By Russell Greaves
Stenson, Woods
There will be no opportunity for Henrik Stenson to defend his title in Albany.

Bahamas, October 20: Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge has been cancelled as a result of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event in the Bahamas, hosted by 15-time major winner Woods, was set to take place in December but it was called off on Monday.

It means there will be no opportunity for Henrik Stenson to defend his title in Albany, where a star-studded field of 18 players had been scheduled to compete.

"Given the current global restrictions and ongoing developments resulting from COVID-19, the 2020 Hero World Challenge will not be played this year," read a statement from tournament organisers.

"This decision was made with the health and wellbeing of all tournament constituents and the Albany community in mind.

"We look forward to hosting 18 of the top players in the world and welcoming tournament guests to Albany, Bahamas next year."

More TIGER WOODS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEE 0 - 1 WOL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More