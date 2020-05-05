English
Coronavirus: UFC 251 in Perth postponed due to COVID-19

By Sacha Pisani

Perth, May 5: UFC 251 in Perth has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on Tuesday (May 5).

While the UFC is set to get back underway via UFC 249 in Florida on Saturday (May 9), the June 7 event in Perth has been called off.

The decision comes amid the COVID-19 crisis and current restrictions on public gatherings and travel in Australia.

"Due to current state and national restrictions on public gatherings and travel, UFC 251, originally scheduled for Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, June 7 has been officially postponed," a statement read.

"UFC looks forward to returning to Perth in the near future for a PPV event in partnership with Tourism Western Australia."

It comes after UFC 250 in Sao Paulo was postponed, as well as events in Nebraska, Oklahoma City and San Diego.

However, UFC 249 will still go ahead, albeit behind closed doors in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will headline the UFC's return, after travel restrictions prevented unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov from facing the former.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
