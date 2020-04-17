English
Coronavirus: Jazz's Conley wins NBA Horse Challenge

By Dejan Kalinic

New York, April 17: Utah Jazz star Mike Conley Jr. was crowned NBA Horse Challenge champion on Thursday (April 16).

The point guard beat the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine H-O-R-S-E to H-O in the final, putting on a show with several incredible trick shots.

Conley had defeated Chauncey Billups in the semi-finals, while LaVine overcame WNBA star Allie Quigley.

The competition was held with the NBA season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conley was averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the Jazz when the season was stopped.

India - 12,759 | World - 2,082,372
Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
