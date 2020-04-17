Coronavirus: Jazz's Conley wins NBA Horse Challenge

New York, April 17: Utah Jazz star Mike Conley Jr. was crowned NBA Horse Challenge champion on Thursday (April 16).
The point guard beat the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine H-O-R-S-E to H-O in the final, putting on a show with several incredible trick shots.
Conley had defeated Chauncey Billups in the semi-finals, while LaVine overcame WNBA star Allie Quigley.
The competition was held with the NBA season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NBA HORSE Challenge @MCONLEY10 goes reverse over the backboard to win the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/J8a38OSaM9— NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2020
Conley was averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the Jazz when the season was stopped.