Coronavirus: World Athletics will resume competition with participants' health in view, says Sebastian Coe

By Pti
IAAF President Sebastian Coe (left).
IAAF President Sebastian Coe (left).

New Delhi, June 12: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe on Friday (June 12) said its main focus will be on ensuring athletes safe return to training and competition, in a way that prevents the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Coe made the statement while inaugurating a five-day South Asian Athletics Federation-Athletics Federation of India online seminar for women technical officials.

"Athletics activities have been suspended in the last few months, but we are gradually getting back. I know it is a very varied landscape. Some of our continental associations find their way back with a little bit more ease.

"There are very big challenges in other areas. Our Health and Science Department is working towards ensuring the good health and well-being of the athletes," said Coe. He lauded the resilience of the member federations of World Athletics.

"You have been strong while we build momentum to our competitions, which we hope will be up and running by the end of August," Coe said. Coe stressed on the importance of having women in all governance structures of the athletics body.

"We have led the way in the work that we have been undertaking in the World Athletics Council and our Area Associations," he said. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla lauded Coe's vision to have women play an equal role in the conduct of the sport.

"I am glad that we are leaders in this direction, empowering the women technical officials in the region to upgrade the knowledge that can and enhance their participation in the conduct of competitions at various levels," he said.

Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 21:23 [IST]
