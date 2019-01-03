English

Court to hear Jyoti Randhawa's bail plea on Jan 7

By Pti
Golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested on charges of poaching in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserves protected area
Golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested on charges of poaching in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's protected area

Bahraich (UP), January 3: An Uttar Pradesh court on Wednesday (January 2) fixed January 7 as the next date of hearing on the bail plea of golfer Jyoti Randhawa and another person, who were arrested on poaching charges in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve last week.

Bahraich district judge Upendra Kumar posted the hearing of the bail plea next Monday (January 7), government counsel Sant Pratap Singh said on Thursday (January 3).

Randhawa, 46, and Mahesh Virajdar were arrested on December 26 on poaching charges near the Motipur range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. A vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number, a firearm and other equipments were recovered from them.

Both of them are lodged in the district jail. Randhawa was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009.

New Zealand won by 45 runs
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 17:18 [IST]
