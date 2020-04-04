English
COVID-19: Cricketers Akram and Gough join other sporting greats, raise funds to fight pandemic

By Pti

London, April 4: Renowned cricketers Wasim Akram and Darren Gough have joined other sporting greats such as Jack Nicklaus and Michael Phepls in auctioning their items of memorabilia and help raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Akram and England's former star pacer Gough are among the latest cricketing personalities attempting to combat the challenges posed by the unprecedented global health crisis.

According to athletesrelief.org, Gough and Akram have promised items of memorabilia to be auctioned on behalf of the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy who have set up a COVID-19 Response Fund.

Akram, Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI cricket, has pledged a signed bat and ball while Gough, England's second-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket, has pledged a signed ball. While Akram's bat and and ball have raised USD 150, Gough's signed ball has attracted USD 50.

Stars from other sports involved in the fundraising include Nicklaus, Mike Tyson, Nick Faldo, Rory McIlroy, Martina Hingis, Stephen Curry and Phelps, among others.

Multiple Olympic gold medallist America swimmer Phelps, whose signed swimsuit has helped raised USD 1490, said, "In order to give back during this challenging time, I am donating a 'game worn' suit cap and goggles to athletesrelief.org."

At USD 41350 for his signed football, former American National Football League (NFL) star Rob Gronkowski raised the maximum amount. Akram and Gough joined a long list of cricketers who have made efforts to help out during the crisis, including Jos Buttler, who is auctioning the shirt he was wearing when England won the World Cup last year.

England women's captain Heather Knight has signed up as NHS volunteer, while Sam Curran has launched a fundraising campaign. The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has so far claimed over 60000 lives while infecting more than 11 lakh people across the world.

Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 18:20 [IST]
