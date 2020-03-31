English
COVID-19 Fund: TTFI contributes Rs 5 lakh for fight against COVID-19

By Pti

New Delhi, March 31: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Tuesday pledged Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the battle against the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

"The TTFI, as a part of its social responsibility, decided to contribute in its own small way a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund," TTFI said in a statement.

"A cheque for the amount was sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which had requested all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to make contributions to the Fund," it added.

TTFI president and Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala has also committed to a substantial sum which will be sent by the federation to the PM’s Relief Fund in due course of time, the statement added.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 18:27 [IST]
