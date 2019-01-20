English

Future good for women's boxing in India, says Cuban coach Drake

By Pti
Sarita Devi and other members of the Indian women's boxing team

Pune, January 20: Former Cuban boxer Romain Romero Drake says Indian women boxers are doing a great job lately, and he sees a bright future for the young generation of pugilists who took part in the Khelo India Youth Games.

Drake, now an international boxing coach who is training boxers of the Madhya Pradesh State Boxing Academy for last three months, was also part of Indian women's coaching team in 2014, when the Indian contingent participated in the Commonwealth Games at Glasgow.

India's Sarita Devi had won a silver while Pinky Rani returned with a bronze medal at that time.

"What I admire in Indian women pugilists is that they are quite disciplined. They have a good posture and strength.

In the last four years, Indian women boxing has come a long way. More facilities are available and players are getting a good exposure," Drake was quoted as saying in a media release on Sunday (January 20).

Haryana and Manipur were already into women's boxing, but other states like Madhya Pradesh are also doing a great job, he said.

Drake, a silver medallist in the Cuban national championship, was forced to retire from competitive world due to right wrist injury in an accident in 1977.

The boxer, who had also coached Botswana's national boxing team, feels India can reap more medals in the 2024 Olympics.

"I sincerely wish that my students in Madhya Pradesh will get into the Indian team and win a medal in 2024," he concluded.

    Read more about: boxing khelo india aiba sarita devi
    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 16:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019

