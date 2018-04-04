CWG 2018: Aussie boxer Taylah Robertson wins first medal without a fight

CWG 2018: India Schedule & Timings

The 19-year-old has got what is called the lucky medal due to the small size of her draw, luck that eluded Indians, including the celebrated MC Mary Kom (48kg), who will fight her quarterfinal contest on April 8.

Robertson said she wouldn't stop just at a bronze in what is her debut appearance at the Games. India have not fielded any boxer in the 51kg category for women boxers.

"I want the gold medal and I am not going into the ring here to win bronze," said Robertson.

"It's nice to have a medal but I want gold - and with all the training I've done, I want to earn it. I am not worried about who I meet in the semifinal, I am ready," she added.

Robertson's semifinal is scheduled for April 13, while the boxing competition will get underway at the Oxenford Studios on Thursday. India will just have 2010 CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar (69kg) in action on Thursday.