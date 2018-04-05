CWG 2018: Mirabai Chanu lifts first gold for India

Bengaluru, April 5: World champion Mirabai Chanu on Thursday (April 5) fetched India their first gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 in the weightlifting 48kg category.
Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 196kg, a Games record, to bag the gold. The break up of her lifts are: 86kg in snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk. In fact, Chanu's lift of 110kg was her personal best and a Games record in that section.
Sri Lanka's Dinusha Gomes who lifted 155 kg to clinch bronze and Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa won the silver with a total lift of 170 kg to settle behind Chanu.
Earlier, weightlifter P Gururaja opened India's medal account on the first competition day of the 21st Commonwealth Games, claiming a silver in the men's 56kg category here on Thursday (April 5).
The 25-year-old Gururaja, making his CWG debut, equalled his personal best of 249kg (111+138) to finish second in a field where Malaysia's three-time Commonwealth Championships medallist Muhammad Izhar Ahmed (117+144) broke the Games record for snatch and overall lift.
"I am very happy to have opened India's medal account in the Games. It was nowhere close to being my best performance but I am glad that it was enough to get me a silver medal," a grinning Gururaja said after the effort.
Gururaja was third after snatch, pulling off a best of 111kg after two good lifts before surviving a few nervy moments in clean and jerk. The Indian failed in his first two attempts before managing a good lift off his last chance to zoom to the top half of the table.
"I didn't quite understand why my second lift was not declared valid. It was disallowed for a very minor movement of the arm. Had it been allowed I could have gone for a higher lift an perhaps target gold. But still I am happy," said the diminutive lifter from Karnataka.
