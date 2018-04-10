CWG 2018: Para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary wins bronze and redemption battle

MEDAL TALLY

In a 10-man final, Chaudhary finished with a combined effort of 181 kg at the Carrara Sports Arena 1 to bag the bronze.

Nigeria's Abdulazeez Ibrahim won the gold while Malaysia's Yee Khie Jong bagged the silver medal with cumulative efforts of 191.9 kg and 188.7 kg respectively. The 35-year-old had won a silver at the Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai with a career-best lift of 200 last year.

He had finished ninth in the men's -82.50kg event at the 2012 Summer Paralympics. For Chaudhary, life turned a full circle as he stood on the medal podium after going through a nightmare during the last edition in Glasgow.

He returned from Glasgow without participating, owing to his father's failing health. It was later reported that he also failed an out-of-competition doping test in June.

Tested positive to the anabolic steroid methandienone and testosterone abuse in June 2014, and was banned for two years.

In India, the Commonwealth Games is regarded as one of the most prestigious sporting events.

"This is a life-changing moment for me," an ecstatic Chaudhary said after the event. "My nerves were in check at all times during the event. I was confident that I would be successful in getting a medal today."

On his team's technical protest after judges ruled no lift on his first two attempts: "My coaching team and I were fairly confident my lifts were good, but the decision was not in my favour. I managed to contain the stress that I was feeling and converted it into positive energy during my final lift."