CWG 2018: Shreyasi Singh brings gold for India in double trap

Shreyasi Singh won the gold after a tense shootout with Australia's Emma Cox. After getting tied at 96 points each, Sheryasi and Emma had two shots each to break the deadlock.

Shreyasi managed to hit the target on both the occasions while Emma missed her second shot.

Shreyasi had won a silver in the same event in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014 and four years later she went one better in a brilliant show of focus.

In the men's double trap final, Ankur Mittal brought a bronze for India while Mohammad Ashad eliminated after 50 rounds. Meanwhile, Om Prakash Mithraval bagged a bronze in the men's 50M pistol to swell India's medal tally.

At the Belmont Shooting Centre, Shreyasi dominated the strong 10-member field. In her third trip to the quadrennial Games, the 26-year-old shot rounds of 24, 25, 22 and 25 for a cumulative score of 96 before edging Emma for gold.

Shreyasi was joint with Pearson on 49 points after two rounds, with Varsha third with 46, and moved up to second with 22 after the third, while Varsha held onto her spot with 21.

In the last round, Shreyasi shot the highest of all competitors (25) to confirm herself a silver, and then in the shoot-off with Cox, once the scores were level at 96, she nailed both her shots while the Australian missed her second trap.

Varsha, currently a senior at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she is majoring in Economics, overcame a poor start to the final round to keep herself in contention for a bronze, but the 54-year-old Pearson's experience came to the fore as the final round drew to a close and she took bronze with a total of 87 to Varsha's 86.

A graduate of Delhi University's Hans Raj College, Shreyasi won two medals at the 61st national shooting championship in New Delhi last year.