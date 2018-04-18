CWG 2018: Track and field athletes return to rousing reception

ALSO READ: Dropping shooting from 2022 CWG will affect youngsters, says Jitu Rai | CWG 2018: Neeraj Chopra bags gold in javelin throw | Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon win silver, bronze in discus throw

The entire athletics team, except for silver medallist discus thrower Seema Punia, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport late last night (April 17) to an exuberant reception from fans here and the neighbouring Haryana. Silver medallist Seema Punia had arrived two days ago.

Over 100 people gathered at the arrival terminal of the IGI airport at New Delhi to receive the athletes. Officials of the Athletics Federation of India, Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India and senior Army officers were also present at the airport. Relatives and people from Neeraj's village in Haryana came to recieve him. Officers of India Army, where Neeraj is a junior commissioned officer, were also there to welcome him.

Neeraj had scripted history by becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to claim a gold with a throw of 86.47m, just one centimeter short of his personal best of 86.48m, which is also the existing junior world as well as the national record. Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon had won a silver and bronze respectively in women's discus throw. The track and field athletes bagged three medals, the final count being the same as in the 2014 Glasgow edition of the Commonwealth Games.

"A lot of people came to receive us at the airport. It was a great feeling to see so many people coming to receive me and my teammates. My uncle was there and also officials from the federation, SAI and ministry as well as from my army unit," Neeraj said. "It is heartening and motivating to know that you have support of people."