CWG 2022: Judoka Suchika Tariyal participated in TV reality shows Roadies and India's Ultimate Warrior

Tariyal - who is a three-time international gold medallist and five-time national champion, and currently serving as a CISF Head Constable - lost to Christianne Legentil of Mauritius via Ippon in the quarter-final. She has even participated in MTV Roadies Revolution (Season 18) and India's Ultimate Warrior on Discovery+ shows. India's Ultimate Warrior on Discovery+ was hosted by actor and martial artist Vidyut Jamwal.

Tariyal - who had made a winning start to her campaign in the women's 57 kg category with a win over Zambia's Rita Kabinda - lost to Christia Deguchi of Canada in the quarter-final. She, however, got another chance to finish the podium by virtue of repechage as the Canadian made it to the finals. She won the first bronze medal round against Donne Breytenbech of South Africa but in the next round, she lost to Christianne Legentil of Mauritius. Legentil won a point in the last 10 seconds and Tariyal was left disappointed.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Tariyal shared her journey and her reality TV stint and also threw light on her preparations ahead of the CWG. When asked about her bronze medal game, she said, "While trying to earn a score, my leg slipped during the back counter and she managed to push me and earned a point in the last 10 seconds. If I would have had a little more time, I would have covered it and won, but I think it was not in destiny."

While talking about her performance in the multi-sport event in Birmingham, the judoka claimed she's disappointed to have not won a medal for her country. "It was a great experience because this was the first time when I participated in the Commonwealth Games. Ek sadness hai ki main country ke liye medal nahi la payi. I had trained a lot for this but it happens sometimes that it's not your day or a small mistake happens, but I will work on it. Next time I will definitely bring a medal for my country and I hope the time comes soon," the athlete from Haryana said.

When asked about how she ended up in the Roadies, Tariyal said her sister enrolled her for a virtual audition in the reality show. "My sister enrolled me for the virtual audition for Roadies, and I was selected. After that, I got a chance to go to Ultimate Warrior. I performed well there but due to a mishap, I had to leave the show midway. I dislocated my elbow during a task," Tariyal added.

"I tried to recover fast so that I could play at the Commonwealth Games. I worked on my elbow as I wanted to represent India. After recovering, I focused on my training and now I am here. But due to the mishap, my India's Ultimate Warrior journey remained incomplete and maybe because of that, I could not win a medal at Commonwealth Games," she added further.