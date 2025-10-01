More sports Dallas Wings Part Ways With Head Coach Chris Koclanes After Tough Season The Dallas Wings have dismissed head coach Chris Koclanes after a disappointing season marked by a 10-34 record. With promising prospects ahead, the team aims for future success. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

The Dallas Wings have decided to part ways with head coach Chris Koclanes after a challenging season. Under his leadership, the team managed only 10 wins against 34 losses. This decision comes as the Wings aim to reshape their future strategy and improve their performance in upcoming seasons.

Before joining Dallas last December, Koclanes had a varied coaching career. He served as an assistant coach for the Connecticut Sun from 2019 to 2022, then moved on to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023, and later worked with the University of Southern California during the 2023-24 season. His experience, however, did not translate into success with the Wings.

The team's future looks promising despite recent setbacks. They hold the rights to three first-round draft picks over the next two years, including a lottery pick in 2026. This positions them well for building a competitive roster. Additionally, new facilities are under construction, which should enhance training and development opportunities for players.

Paige Bueckers was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Wings. She made an immediate impact by earning Rookie of the Year honours. However, her outstanding performance wasn't enough to turn around a difficult season that began with a 1-11 record and ended with only two wins in their final 17 games.

Curt Miller, executive vice president and general manager of the Wings, expressed optimism about the team's direction. "As we enter a pivotal point in our team's future," he stated, "we felt a change in leadership at this time was best for our organisation." The decision reflects a strategic move to align leadership with long-term goals.

The decision to release Koclanes underscores the importance of aligning coaching strategies with team aspirations. With young talent under contract and strategic draft picks ahead, Dallas is poised for potential growth and success in future seasons.