Lillard returning to Portland for assessment of knee injury

Lillard was on Tuesday (August 25) listed as out for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers the following day, as a second MRI scan confirmed he had a sprain.

The five-time All-Star suffered the injury in the third quarter of Monday's 135-115 loss to the Lakers in Game 4, as the eighth-seeded Portland fell 3-1 behind in the best-of-seven series.

Lillard averaged 30.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in the regular season, while he was averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in the playoffs.

He will undergo further assessment of his injury in Portland, with no time frame for his potential return to action supplied.

"Damian Lillard will leave the NBA campus in Orland on Thursday and return to Portland for further examination of his injured right knee," the Trail Blazers tweeted.

"Lillard's availability to return to the Orlando campus is yet to be determined. Further updates will be provided as necessary."

Wednesday's meeting between the Trail Blazers and Lakers was postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The Houston Rockets' clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder was also called off.

The Bucks made the decision not to take the floor after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the team's home state.

Blake's family say he has been left paralysed from the waist down and the incident, footage of which was shared on social media, has led to further protests against racial injustice in the United States.

They follow demonstrations across the globe in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.