UFC 256: White 'absolutely positive' of Figueiredo-Moreno rematch after pulsating draw

Figueiredo retained his world flyweight title with a majority draw in an enthralling battle with Moreno at UFC 256 on Saturday.

Two judges scored it 47-47 and another awarded it 47-46 to Figueiredo, who was deducted a point for a low blow in the third round at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Figueiredo revealed that he was in hospital in the early hours of the morning of the bout with an infection in his stomach, making the defence of his belt even more impressive.

UFC boss White said the pair - who were each fighting for the second time in the space of just three weeks - will lock horns again next year after they put on a thrilling main event.

"You gotta give these guys some time off, but you absolutely positively do that rematch. That's another fun fight for us all to look forward to in 2021." White said.

He added: "Tonight we put on a potential fight of the year and the potential greatest fight in the division's history.

"We throw the word around a lot, but both of these two are absolute savages."

White said Figueiredo had no intention of pulling out of the title fight despite his hospital trip.

He said: "Any time a guy goes to the hospital you're in danger [of the fight being called off]. He was obviously clear medically to fight, he had the option over whether to fight or not but he wanted to fight."