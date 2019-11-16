Lee fires 62 to lead Mayakoba Golf Classic

The PGA Tour event finally got underway in Playa del Carmen after heavy rain led to Thursday's scheduled play being washed out.

Lee, last year's runner-up, pushed into a one-stroke lead after mixing eight birdies with an eagle and a bogey.

Mayakoba Golf Classic to start late after heavy rain

The New Zealander holds a lead over American duo Brendon Todd and Adam Long, who opened with fine eight-under 63s.

Vaughn Taylor, Mark Hubbard, Zach Johnson and Chris Baker are a shot further back after the opening round.

Defending champion Matt Kuchar, who held off Lee by a shot last year, carded a two-under 69 to be tied for 44th.

Due to the rain, the third and fourth rounds will begin on Sunday, while the event will finish on Monday if required.