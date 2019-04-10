Dates for first edition of Indo International Premier Kabaddi League announced

New Kabaddi Federation of India launches Indo International Premier Kabaddi League

Former Indian cricket great Virender Sehwag was also there to unveil the logo and showed his love and support for the game

At a glittering ceremony in the National Capital, the former opening batsman said, "It pained the whole nation including myself to see India lose their golden stranglehold in the Kabaddi competition at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games. Kabaddi is a pride of the country including many such indigenous sports which all of us at some point grew up playing.

"When the organizers of IPKL came to me, I felt their ideas and passion would certainly help us regain our place at the pedestal of Asian and world Kabaddi. I wish the IPKL and all players all the very best in this new journey."

Gear up to witness some roaring action. Enjoy the brand new face of #Kabaddi, IPKL exclusively on DSport. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/dIOHtzU1je — DSport (@DSportINLive) February 5, 2019

The IPKL will run from May 13-June 4, 2019, across three venues in Pune, Mysore and Bengaluru. There will be a total of 44 matches in season one, which will feature eight teams and a total of 160 players, including 16 foreign signings. All players were selected post rigorous selection trials conducted throughout the country which were open to all.

Also present on the occasion was Mr. Ravi Kiran, Director, IPKL, who said, "This is an effort towards creating a robust and transparent system for growing the sport of Kabaddi, which we all love so much around the country. This league is a revolutionary step towards increasing and strengthening the reach of this sport. For the first time ever players have been made stakeholders in the game through our revenue sharing formula. This ensures the primacy of player's interests"

The opening phase of the IPKL will feature 20 matches and will be played at Pune's Balewadi stadium between May 13th-21st, while 17 games of the second phase will take place in Mysore's Chamundai Vihar stadium from May 24th to May 29th.

The final phase in Bengaluru beginning June 1st will have 7 games, with the grand finale scheduled at the Kanteerava stadium on June 4th.

A total of eight teams are in place namely the Bangalore Rhinos, the Chennai Challengers, Diler Delhi, Telegu Bulls, Pune Pride, Haryana Heroes, Mumbai Che Raje and Rajasthan Rajputs.

Each team will comprise of marquee players and will include five raiders, seven defenders and three all-rounders besides two foreign signings. One coach and physio will also be assigned to the teams.

All matches will be broadcast live on MTV & MTV HD in Hindi and DD Sports and several regional channels besides DSPORT ( English) between prime time 8pm-10pm.

Source: Press Release