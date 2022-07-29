David Beckham, Ronaldo play for India in Commonwealth Games 2022! Know all about cyclists

They are representing India in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Oh! Confused again?

Alright, let’s break the suspense. David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam are two cyclists representing India in the CWG 2022 in the men’s team sprint event.

They and their India teammates have a big task on their shoulders too as the country has never won a cycling medal at Commonwealth Games.

So, who are they? Let’s throw some light into their lives.

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam

Ronaldo won a bronze medal in the team sprint for India and a silver with a new national record in the men’s elite sprint race in the Asian Track Cycling Championships.

He is 20-year-old cyclist from football crazy Manipur, and that explains his first name, and had his moment under the sun in 2019. Ronaldo along with Rojit Singh and Esow Alban had won a gold medal at the Junior World Championships that year.

In the Asian Cycling Championships 2022, Ronald had won the silver in the sprint event, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat.

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo

Beckham is a native of Car Nicobar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and is 19-year-old. His grandfather was a big fan of former England captain — David Beckham. So, his grand child was named after the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder.

In fact, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi even mentioned in on his Mann Ki Baat speech. PM Modi said, “If I now take the name of David Beckham, you will wonder whether I'm the legendary International Footballer.

"But now we also have David Beckham amidst us and he has won a gold medal at the Youth Games in Guwahati. That too in the 200-metre sprint event in cycling,” Modi had said.

Ronaldo had clinched a gold in the 200-metre cycling event at the Youth Games held in Guwahati, in 2020.