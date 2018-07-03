The third splash brother – Curry welcomes Cousins to Warriors

Cousins, 27, has agreed to a one-year, $5.3million deal with the Warriors, according to ESPN, after two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The addition of Cousins is only set to strengthen a Warriors outfit that have won three of the past four championships.

Curry quickly welcomed Cousins, who joked in 2014 that he was the "third splash brother" – alongside the 30-year-old and Klay Thompson.

The 3rd splash Brother . Let’s go @boogiecousins — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018

"The third splash brother," Curry wrote on Twitter alongside laughing emojis.

"Let's go @boogiecousins."

Even one of Cousins' former teams, the Sacramento Kings, joked about it in 2014.

@warriors 3rd Splash Brother? Or maybe just a "Splash Cousin"?https://t.co/MkeaLBGKJ0 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 28, 2014

