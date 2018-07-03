The third splash brother – Curry welcomes Cousins to Warriors

California, July 3: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was quick to welcome DeMarcus Cousins after the All-Star reportedly agreed to join the NBA champions.
Cousins, 27, has agreed to a one-year, $5.3million deal with the Warriors, according to ESPN, after two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The addition of Cousins is only set to strengthen a Warriors outfit that have won three of the past four championships.
Curry quickly welcomed Cousins, who joked in 2014 that he was the "third splash brother" – alongside the 30-year-old and Klay Thompson.
The 3rd splash Brother . Let’s go @boogiecousins— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 3, 2018
"The third splash brother," Curry wrote on Twitter alongside laughing emojis.
"Let's go @boogiecousins."
Even one of Cousins' former teams, the Sacramento Kings, joked about it in 2014.
@warriors 3rd Splash Brother? Or maybe just a "Splash Cousin"?https://t.co/MkeaLBGKJ0— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 28, 2014
Source: OPTA
