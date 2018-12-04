English

Wilder 'very interested' in Joshua fight, says Finkel

By Opta
Los Angeles, December 4: Shelly Finkel says Deontay Wilder is "very interested" in facing Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification fight after retaining his WBC belt courtesy of a contentious draw against Tyson Fury.

Wilder twice knocked down Fury but otherwise struggled against the Briton, who believed he should have won and was outraged with the judges' controversial failure to separate the pair.

Fury and his team have consequently called for a rematch, yet Wilder appears to be again showing interest in facing Joshua.

The 29-year-old holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts and has a Wembley date booked for April against an as yet unnamed opponent, with lengthy public negotiations failing previously.

And Finkel, Wilder's co-manager, established that the American's camp would require talks to be more discreet this time.

"We're very interested in the fight (with Joshua)," Finkel told Sky Sports. "If he wants to be professional and keep it in a private discussion, I'm open to it.

"If everything is in the paper, I have no desire to discuss anything and let him go fight who he wants."

Both Wilder (40-0-1) and Joshua (22-0) remain undefeated, the latter having beaten Alexander Povetkin in his last Wembley bout in September.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 0:10 [IST]
