Deontay Wilder was 'essentially a cruiserweight' when he knocked down Tyson Fury

By Chris Myson
Wilder and Fury

Los Angeles, February 12: Deontay Wilder came in so light he was "essentially a cruiserweight" when he knocked down Tyson Fury in the first fight between the two, according to trainer Jay Deas.

Ahead of the much-anticipated heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas on February 22, the Wilder camp are in confident mood.

The WBC champion, who has recorded victories over Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz since he last faced Fury, is expected to come in heavier as he bids to get the better of an opponent who has a new man in his corner.

"He came in unusually light," Deas told Sky Sports about Wilder's weight in the December 2018 bout, which ended in a dramatic draw.

"One of the problems with the first fight is that Deontay was so excited that he wasn't eating right.

"He was 209lbs on fight night - by the time he knocked Fury down in the last round, he would have been a 200lbs, essentially a cruiserweight.

"We don't want that. We want Deontay to be bigger and stronger."

Fury's decision to replace trainer Ben Davison with SugarHill Steward is being seen as another positive for Wilder.

"Any time a trainer and a fighter who have done such wonderful things together split, it has to be an advantage for the next opponent," added Deas. "Chemistry is not an overnight thing.

"Ben was not just Tyson's trainer - he was a brother, confidant, friend, therapist. Those kinds of guys don't come along every day.

"I think a lot of Ben - for someone as young as he is, he is incredibly knowledgeable and strategic. He picks up on intricacies and nuances better than people who have been in this game for decades.

"Ben's potential is unlimited. I enjoyed the challenge against Ben, I know he saw every tiny detail, so I had to do the same.

"(SugarHill Steward) is a good trainer who comes from good pedigree from the Kronk Gym. But this is a big fight that he's stepping into."

Fury has vowed to secure an early knockout against Wilder in the fight between two undefeated heavyweight stars and Deas hopes he does indeed come out aggressively.

"That's good for me," he said of Fury taking risks.

"When you take a chance, they're called chances for a reason. Your risk reward goes up on both ends - there is the potential for success but the likelihood that you're leaving yourself open."

Read more about: deontay wilder tyson fury boxing wbc
Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 0:50 [IST]
