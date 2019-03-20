Wilder v Breazeale booked for Brooklyn in May

The two fighters were present as the bout, which will be broadcast live in the United States by Showtime, was announced to the media at the venue in Brooklyn on Tuesday (March 19).

Wilder is unbeaten in 41 fights, though his 100 per cent win record ended last time out when he drew with Tyson Fury.

A rematch between the pair was initially on the cards, but a failure to agree to a second meeting led to the WBC ordering their champion face his mandatory challenger next instead.

"It's always a great thing to get mandatories out the way. I consider them like flies - they are always buzzing in your ear, especially at a time when you’re trying to do something for the heavyweight division," Wilder told the media.

"We need to see one champion. One face. One name. With that being said, that becomes a mighty task to complete. You need some cooperation from a lot of people to make that happen.

"One thing about me is that I want to fight the best. I’ve been trying to prove to the world what I’ve been saying. This isn’t being arrogant, not being cocky, it’s what I believe in my heart. No-one can take that away from me. I'm going to continue to believe that until someone takes it away from me."

Deontay Wilder literally talked to Dominic Breazeale for the entire faceoff.



Breazeale was stopped by Anthony Joshua when challenging for the IBF title back in June 2016 but is confident he will put an end to Wilder's plan to unify the division.

"I'm going to do something that everybody wants to see - I'm one of those guys that is sick of seeing him walk around with that belt," he said.

"I’m going to put him on his a**. Everyone will be in their seats, but they'll be rising up when I knock him down – and they're going to stay on their feet."

Breazeale is now working with trainer Virgil Hunter, who is best known for his partnership with former two-weight world champion Andre Ward.

"I'm glad he's got Virgil on his side, maybe he can show him something different, something to not get knocked out," Wilder said of his opponent's new partnership.

"Maybe that’s impossible to do, though. Every man I've faced has landed on the canvas. I'm going to continue to do that. There is no man that is going to beat Deontay Wilder.

"I bring the excitement in the heavyweight division. I hold all the keys in the heavyweight division. I am the man in the heavyweight division."