Wilder slams Fury over postponed rematch

By Opta
Fury and Wilder were poised to meet for a rematch
Las Vegas, February 27: Deontay Wilder took a swipe at Tyson Fury after the Brit postponed a rematch with the WBC heavyweight champion.

The WBC on Tuesday (February 26) confirmed that Fury has informed the organisation that Wilder will not be his next opponent.

Wilder and Fury were ordered to do battle again after their controversial draw in Los Angeles last December, but a second fight is on hold.

Former IBF, WBA and WBO champion Fury last week aimed a tweet in the direction of Wilder stating: "I will fight anyone in world boxing, don't use boxing politics as an excuse not to challenge me the lineal heavyweight champ."

The American responded with some verbal sparring after the WBC announced that the rematch is off – for the time being at least.

"You sorry m***********. We knew you only said this bec (because) you knew you wasn't fighting me next. #CloutChaser you requested a warm-up fight first," Wilder tweeted.

"I don't blame you tho , I probably would too if I saw my brains splashed all over the canvas."

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
