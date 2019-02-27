Wilder slams Fury over postponed rematch

The WBC on Tuesday (February 26) confirmed that Fury has informed the organisation that Wilder will not be his next opponent.

Wilder and Fury were ordered to do battle again after their controversial draw in Los Angeles last December, but a second fight is on hold.

Former IBF, WBA and WBO champion Fury last week aimed a tweet in the direction of Wilder stating: "I will fight anyone in world boxing, don't use boxing politics as an excuse not to challenge me the lineal heavyweight champ."

You sorry muthafucka. We knew you only said this bec you knew you wasn’t fighting me next. #CloutChaser you requested a warm-up fight first 😂😂😂 I don’t blame you tho, I probably would too if I saw my brains splashed all over the canvas. #Timberrr #Bih #RunHoeRun #NoSmokeWanted — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) February 26, 2019

The American responded with some verbal sparring after the WBC announced that the rematch is off – for the time being at least.

"You sorry m***********. We knew you only said this bec (because) you knew you wasn't fighting me next. #CloutChaser you requested a warm-up fight first," Wilder tweeted.

"I don't blame you tho , I probably would too if I saw my brains splashed all over the canvas."