English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WBC confirms Wilder will not be Fury's next opponent

By Opta
Deontay Wilder drew with Tyson Fury in December bout
Deontay Wilder drew with Tyson Fury in December bout

Mexico City, February 27: Tyson Fury has informed the World Boxing Council (WBC) that a rematch with Deontay Wilder will not be his next fight.

The WBC ordered another heavyweight clash between Wilder and former IBF, WBA and WBO strap-holder Fury after their contentious draw last December.

WBC champion Wilder and Fury were granted additional time to agree a deal after a purse bid deadline of February 5 was delayed at the request of both parties.

Fury has now notified the WBC that he will come up against another opponent before a potential second bout with the American.

The WBC tweeted: "@BronzeBomber vs @Tyson_Fury is officially not happening next.

"The @WBCBoxing has received communications as our process and while Wilder confirmed its willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do rematch at a later date."

Fury last week agreed a lucrative multi-fight deal to be co-promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank Boxing.

The Brit said at the time: "As far as I'm concerned, the fight is more makeable now than ever. I can only fight who they put in front of me.

"I want the biggest fights, the Joshuas, the Wilders of the world, and everyone else out there too. If you're watching Deontay, I'm coming for you."

Former WBO champion Joseph Parker, who lost his belt to Joshua last March, has stated that he would welcome a fight with Fury if he is unable to agree to a rematch against Wilder.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: NEW 2 - 0 BRN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: boxing tyson fury deontay wilder wbc
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue