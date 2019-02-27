WBC confirms Wilder will not be Fury's next opponent

The WBC ordered another heavyweight clash between Wilder and former IBF, WBA and WBO strap-holder Fury after their contentious draw last December.

WBC champion Wilder and Fury were granted additional time to agree a deal after a purse bid deadline of February 5 was delayed at the request of both parties.

Fury has now notified the WBC that he will come up against another opponent before a potential second bout with the American.

BREAKING NEWS: @BronzeBomber vs @Tyson_Fury is officially not happening next. The @WBCBoxing has received communications as our process and while Wilder confirmed its willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do rematch at a later date pic.twitter.com/vCkXwsQqCd — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) February 26, 2019

Fury last week agreed a lucrative multi-fight deal to be co-promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank Boxing.

The Brit said at the time: "As far as I'm concerned, the fight is more makeable now than ever. I can only fight who they put in front of me.

"I want the biggest fights, the Joshuas, the Wilders of the world, and everyone else out there too. If you're watching Deontay, I'm coming for you."

Former WBO champion Joseph Parker, who lost his belt to Joshua last March, has stated that he would welcome a fight with Fury if he is unable to agree to a rematch against Wilder.