Devin Booker as 8-0 Suns wait on playoff fate: I'm a big Brooklyn Nets fan!

By Ben Spratt

Orlando, August 14: Devin Booker was willing the Brooklyn Nets to beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday (August 13) and send the Phoenix Suns to the Western Conference play-in game.

The Suns have sensationally ended the seeding games in the 'bubble' with an 8-0 record after beating the Dallas Mavericks 128-102.

Phoenix had looked to be all but out of the running for the playoffs heading to Orlando, but star guard Booker has been in inspirational form.

He put up 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists against the Mavs, although the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Milwaukee Bucks meant the Suns will be eliminated unless Portland lose later in the day.

Speaking to TNT after beating Dallas, Booker said: "I am aware of the Memphis score.

"I'm a big Brooklyn Nets fan. I'm going to call my guy Tyler Johnson and make sure they give it their all.

"But either way, I'm proud of this team."

He added: "We had one objective, and that was to get better. We did that."

Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
