'No-machenko' doesn't want to fight me – Haney taunts Lomachenko after win

By Opta
Devin Haney
Devin Haney labelled Vasyl Lomachenko "No-machenko" after outclassing Zaur Abdullaev.

New York, September 14: Devin Haney called out and taunted Vasyl Lomachenko after winning the vacant WBC interim lightweight title on Friday.

The American, 20, outclassed Zaur Abdullaev in New York, needing just four rounds to claim a TKO victory.

Haney (23-0) wants to face Lomachenko and he taunted the WBA, WBO and WBC holder after his win.

"I think you said his name wrong, it's No-machenko because he doesn't want to fight me," he told DAZN.

"But I feel like I'm ready for the fight, in addition to the WBC mandatory, so No-machenko, come on man, let's get this fight going."

Haney added: " was the number two mandatory, I went in there, I destroyed him, he was no contest for me.

"If I'm so easy, No-machenko should just fight me and get me out the way."

Lomachenko is prepared to wait until 2020 for his next fight, set to be against the winner of the meeting between Richard Commey and Teofimo Lopez.

Haney was on top from the outset against Abdullaev (11-1), using his speed to trouble the Russian.

He landed numerous blows in the fourth round, drawing blood from Abdullaev's nose, before the fight was stopped.

Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
