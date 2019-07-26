Wait for the facts before judging Whyte, says Hearn

Whyte landed the WBC interim heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Rivas in London on Saturday (July 20).

But Boxing Scene reported on Wednesday that 31-year-old Whyte "tested positive for one or more banned substances" prior to the bout, which was allowed to proceed by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

The World Boxing Council (WBC), which said it had not been privy to any details of a failed test, has demanded British authorities hand over any evidence.

Yet Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn is keen for Whyte to put his side of the story across, promising the boxer would deliver a statement on Friday.

"I don't want to speak on Dillian Whyte's behalf, even though I'm his promoter, but he's got a lot to say on this matter," Hearn told iFL TV.

Hearn added: "Give Dillian Whyte his time to address the situation, make his statement, wait for the facts and then make your judgement.

"It's one side of the story - he's said nothing. He's absolutely broken."

Hearn reaffirmed his earlier statement that Whyte had been cleared for the fight and that, from their point of view, "the situation was dealt with".

"Dillian Whyte was cleared by that panel to take part in this fight," Hearn added.

"That is really important because people think this news came in and was brushed under the carpet and no-one knew about it. No, a process was adhered to, a hearing was had.

"He was confirmed and cleared to take part in this fight. Before this bout, the situation was dealt with."

Omnisport has asked the BBBofC and UK Anti-Doping for comment. There has been no public indication of what banned substance may have been detected.

Whyte, who served a two-year ban from October 2012 after failing a doping test, could face a fight to save his career if he is shown to have committed a further offence.