Diya Chitale And Manush Shah Make History As First Indians To Qualify For WTT Finals In Hong Kong Diya Chitale and Manush Shah have become the first Indian pair to qualify for the WTT Finals in Hong Kong, marking a significant milestone in Indian table tennis. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 0:12 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Diya Chitale and Manush Shah have made history by becoming the first Indian pair to qualify for the prestigious WTT Finals. This event, which concludes the global WTT Series, will take place in Hong Kong from December 10 to 14, 2025. It features the top-ranked players in men's and women's singles and mixed doubles, with a total prize pool of USD 1.3 million.

Their achievement is significant as they are not only the first Indian duo in mixed doubles but also the first Indians to compete in any category at the WTT Finals. Their consistent performances throughout the year, including a silver medal at the WTT Star Contender Brazil 2025, have led them to this milestone.

Diya and Manush's journey to Hong Kong was marked by impressive performances. They secured a title at WTT Contender Tunis in April 2025 by defeating Japan's Miwa Harimoto and Sora Matsushima. They continued their success at the US Smash in July 2025, overcoming Japan's Satsuki Odo and Korea's Oh Junsung, followed by another victory at WTT Contender Buenos Aires against Satsuki Odo and Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan.

The mixed doubles event at the WTT Finals includes a group stage with two groups of four pairs each, followed by semifinals. Matches are played in a best-of-five format. Diya and Manush will face top-ranked pairs from countries like China, South Korea, and Japan, representing India's hopes on this global platform.

Diya Chitale expressed her excitement about competing in such a prestigious event: "It’s a huge honour to compete in a Finals event, and an even bigger one to be the first Indians to do so. This moment isn’t just ours – it’s a sign of how much Indian table tennis has grown, and how bright its future looks. I’m proud to play even a small part in this story, and we’ll give everything to make it a memorable one."

Their participation highlights the growth of Indian table tennis on an international level. As reigning national champions, both Diya and Manush have shown exceptional skill and determination throughout their careers.

This achievement underscores their dedication and marks a significant moment for Indian sports. Their presence at such an elite competition reflects their hard work and commitment to excellence.