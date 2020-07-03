Redman among three tied for lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Redman, runner-up at the PGA Tour event last year, holed eight birdies and a bogey during a strong opening round at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

The American, 22, shares the lead with Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner, the latter having produced a bogey-free first round.

Bryson DeChambeau is among a group of seven players a shot back of the leading trio.

DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 in his past six starts and opened with a 66 that included an eagle at the par-five 14th.

A 6-under 66 has @B_DeChambeau one shot back of the lead after Round 1 at the @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/6DDgGKgJ7J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2020

Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, J.J. Spaun, Matt Wallace and Chris Stroud are alongside DeChambeau at six under.

Coming off two missed cuts since the PGA Tour season resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rickie Fowler made a solid start.

A quick start and a solid finish to Round 1 for @RickieFowler. Highlights from his 5-under 67 Thursday @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/K313brsASO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2020

Fowler fired a five-under 67, mixing seven birdies with a double bogey, to be part of a 14-way tie for 11th.

Defending champion Nate Lashley, who won by six strokes last year, opened with a one-under 71.