Redman among three tied for lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

By Dejan Kalinic
Doc Redman holed eight birdies and a bogey during a strong opening round at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan
Detroit, July 3: Doc Redman made a fine start to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, carding a seven-under 65 to be in a three-way tie for the lead on Thursday (July 2).

Redman, runner-up at the PGA Tour event last year, holed eight birdies and a bogey during a strong opening round at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

The American, 22, shares the lead with Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner, the latter having produced a bogey-free first round.

Bryson DeChambeau is among a group of seven players a shot back of the leading trio.

DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 in his past six starts and opened with a 66 that included an eagle at the par-five 14th.

Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, J.J. Spaun, Matt Wallace and Chris Stroud are alongside DeChambeau at six under.

Coming off two missed cuts since the PGA Tour season resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rickie Fowler made a solid start.

Fowler fired a five-under 67, mixing seven birdies with a double bogey, to be part of a 14-way tie for 11th.

Defending champion Nate Lashley, who won by six strokes last year, opened with a one-under 71.

Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
