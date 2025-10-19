More sports Domantas Sabonis Injury Forces Sacramento Kings Star To Miss Start Of 2025-26 NBA Season Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings will miss the beginning of the 2025-26 season due to a grade 1 hamstring strain. He joins teammate Keegan Murray on the injury list as the team prepares for their opener against the Phoenix Suns. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

The Sacramento Kings will start the 2025-26 season without two key players. Domantas Sabonis, a standout big man, sustained a grade 1 hamstring strain during a preseason match on Wednesday. He will be reevaluated in a week. Sabonis led the NBA in rebounds for the third consecutive year last season, averaging 13.9 per game. He also scored 19.1 points and provided 6.0 assists per game.

Sabonis was the only NBA player last season to average at least 19 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists per game. His shooting accuracy was impressive too, with a field-goal percentage of 59.0%, placing him seventh in the league rankings.

Keegan Murray, another vital player for Sacramento, also suffered an injury during the preseason. On October 10, he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and is expected to be reevaluated in four to six weeks.

The Kings finished last season with a record of 40-42 and were eliminated in the NBA Play-In Tournament. They are set to begin their new campaign against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

These injuries pose significant challenges for Sacramento as they aim to improve their performance this season. The absence of both Sabonis and Murray could impact their early games significantly.

Sacramento's management will need to strategise carefully to cope with these setbacks as they navigate the initial phase of the season without two of their starters.